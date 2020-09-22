Clash between rival gangs kills 4 in northwest Pakistan
A bloody shootout between two rival groups has left four people dead and five others injured in northwest Pakistan, police said on Tuesday. The reason behind the shooting could not be ascertained, police said.PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:33 IST
A bloody shootout between two rival groups has left four people dead and five others injured in northwest Pakistan, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday in the Naseerabad area of Bannu district bordering north Waziristan.
Three persons from one group and one from another group were killed in the gun battle. The reason behind the shooting could not be ascertained, police said. Clashes between rival groups are common in northwest Pakistan.
At least 15 people were killed and 16 injured in a clash between two rival gangs in the Mulazai Amakhel area bordering South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in April this year.
