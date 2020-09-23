Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana

The incident occurred around 7 PM on some hillocks in Chennapuram forest area under Charla police station limits during combing operations being conducted in the region. The bodies of a man and two women ultras were found when the area was searched after the exchange of fire, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:58 IST
3 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three Maoists, including two women, were killed on Wednesday in an exchange of fire between the ultras and police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, bordering Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident occurred around 7 PM on some hillocks in Chennapuram forest area under Charla police station limits during combing operations being conducted in the region.

The bodies of a man and two women ultras were found when the area was searched after the exchange of fire, they said. With this, the number of ultras killed this month during combing operations in the state has risen to eight.

Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between them and police in Kumram Bheem district in the state on September 19 night while three others died in similar incidents in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district earlier this month. On Wednesday, Police said they seized one 8 mm rifle, blasting materials and other items from the scene in Chennapuram forest.

Police also said another exchange of fire took place in the afternoon at Palvancha reserve forest area in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and some extremists escaped. One SBBL gun, kit bag, solar plate,and other materials were seized from the place in searches conducted after the exchange of fire, they said.

The Maoists began annual celebration week to mark the formation of CPI (Maoist) following the merger of Peoples War Group (PWG) and Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) (in 2004) on September 21. It would be held for a week till September 27, police said, adding the Maoists were planning to carry out attacks.

Against this backdrop, combing operations have been going on in the district and they would continue, police said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Volkswagen to compensate victims of Brazil dictatorship - report

German carmaker Volkswagen will pay about 36 million reais 6.5 million in compensation to more than 60 former employees who were persecuted during Brazils 1964-1985 military dictatorship, media reported on Wednesday. Volkswagen is due to si...

Dysfunctional CCTV cameras, outdated radio communication among CAG red flags on Delhi Police

The percentage of satisfactorily functioning CCTV cameras out of a total 3,870 installed in the national capital by the&#160;Delhi police is abysmally low, said the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG report tabled in Parliament on Wednesda...

WRAPUP 2-Saudi King Salman assails Iran in United Nations debut

Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz took aim at Iran during his debut on Wednesday at the annual United Nations meeting of world leaders, calling for a united front to contain Riyadhs rival and stop it from getting weapons of mass destr...

Why farmers are angry if new laws favour them: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked on Wednesday why farmers were up in the arms if the Union government has indeed enacted three farmer friendly laws. All the farmers are opposing these three controversial laws but the governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020