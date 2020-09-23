3 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana

Three Maoists, including two women, were killed on Wednesday in an exchange of fire between the ultras and police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, bordering Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident occurred around 7 PM on some hillocks in Chennapuram forest area under Charla police station limits during combing operations being conducted in the region.

The bodies of a man and two women ultras were found when the area was searched after the exchange of fire, they said. With this, the number of ultras killed this month during combing operations in the state has risen to eight.

Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between them and police in Kumram Bheem district in the state on September 19 night while three others died in similar incidents in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district earlier this month. On Wednesday, Police said they seized one 8 mm rifle, blasting materials and other items from the scene in Chennapuram forest.

Police also said another exchange of fire took place in the afternoon at Palvancha reserve forest area in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and some extremists escaped. One SBBL gun, kit bag, solar plate,and other materials were seized from the place in searches conducted after the exchange of fire, they said.

The Maoists began annual celebration week to mark the formation of CPI (Maoist) following the merger of Peoples War Group (PWG) and Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) (in 2004) on September 21. It would be held for a week till September 27, police said, adding the Maoists were planning to carry out attacks.

Against this backdrop, combing operations have been going on in the district and they would continue, police said.