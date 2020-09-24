Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata announces doles for Durga Puja committees

"We have also decided that the two power utilities in the state CESC Ltd and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd will give 50 per cent concession to every puja committee in their respective areas," she said addressing the annual Durga Puja Coordination meeting here. The development comes within a week after the state government announced monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000 and free housing for more than 8,000 Sanatan Brahmin priests of the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:24 IST
Mamata announces doles for Durga Puja committees
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Facing flak from BJP for alleged minority appeasement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday doubled the annual financial assistance to Durga Puja organisers across the state to Rs 50,000. She also announced a 50 per cent waiver in charges for consumption of electricity by the Puja committees in the state, who consume substantial power for the grand illumination during the five-day festival.

Around 34,437 and 2,509 Pujas are organised under the jurisdiction of West Bengal police and Kolkata Police respectively, she said. The week-long festivities will begin on October 23.

Announcing a slew of doles for the Puja committees in the state, Banerjee slammed BJP for spreading rumours about the festival. "Few people want to disturb the peace and flare up communal tensions in the state". Banerjee, a staunch critic of the saffron party, asserted that none will be allowed to do politics with Durga Puja and called upon the people to maintain the state's tradition of amity.

BJP, which has emerged as the prime challenger to the TMC, has often accused Banerjee of indulging in appeasing the Muslims in the state for the sake of vote bank politics. Lauding the communal harmony in Bengal, the chief minister said that in the last six months due to the lockdown, several religious festivals and programmes of various communities could not be held.

"But despite such a rich heritage of communal harmony, there are a few political parties and people who are spreading canards against us. They want to disturb the peace and flare up communal riots in the state. Please don't pay heed to rumours. If I say something, my words are distorted to spread rumours. We will organize Durga Puja with all safety precautions," Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said. While listing the dos and don'ts for the Durga Puja committees, Banerjee, asked them to prepare open-air marquees and ensure social distancing in view of the pandemic, besides safety precautions for the devotees visiting the pandals.

"Due to the COVID pandemic, it has been a tough time for all of us. We have decided to provide Rs 50,000 grant to each Durga Puja committee of the state. "We have also decided that the two power utilities in the state CESC Ltd and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd will give 50 per cent concession to every puja committee in their respective areas," she said addressing the annual Durga Puja Coordination meeting here.

The development comes within a week after the state government announced monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000 and free housing for more than 8,000 Sanatan Brahmin priests of the state. Since 2018 Banerjee has been announcing grants for Puja committees, which have gone up from Rs 10,000 in 2018 to 25,000 in 2019. Last year, the state government had announced a concession of 25 per cent by the two power utilities in the state.

The chief minister announced that the state fire and emergency services department, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, other civic bodies, municipalities and panchayats will not charge any fees or tax for their services from the puja organizers. "We will request the puja organizers to prepare open- air marquees. It will reduce the risk of contagion. It is a suggestion by our Global Advisory Board. Steps should be taken to ensure proper crowd management and ensure that devotees entering the pandals are wearing masks.

"There should be a facility of sanitising hands at the entry and exit gates. Separate gates should be made for entry and exit," Banerjee said. Stating that the hugely popular Puja carnival in the city will not be organised this year, she said "Next year we will organise it in a big way. I request the Puja committees to hold the immersion ceremony with proper safety precautions".

The Carnival, a brainchild of Banerjee, is being organized by the West Bengal government for the last few years at the sprawling Red Road where the award-winning Durga Puja committees showcase their idols for hordes of spectators. Banerjee also announced salary hike for Asha workers and civic police personnel by Rs 1000 from October.

"The hawkers of the state had a tough time in the last six months due to COVID-19. We will provide a grant of Rs 2000 to each hawker of the state. We have already prepared a list of 75000-80000 hawkers," she said. Speaking on her decision to provide financial assistance and free housing to Hindu priests, Banerjee said her government does not believe in discrimination.

"The state wakf board provides allowances to Imams and muezzins. They will also get housing through the Wakf board. If people from other communities also want any help, they can inform us. We will help them out," she added.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights violations

The United States on Thursday blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over alleged gross violations of human rights, including slapping sanctions on a judge it said was involved in the case of an Iranian wrestler sentenced to dea...

Amazon launches new version of echo devices in India

US technology firm Amazon on Thursday announced a new version of artificial intelligence-based Echo speakers in the price range of Rs 4,499 to Rs 9,999 a unit. The company, at a global virtual event, claimed to have reduced the voice respon...

Britain's Morrisons reintroduces rationing after new COVID curbs

Morrisons on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19.Bradford, northern England-base...

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

The powerful head of the Vaticans saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned on Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatican pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020