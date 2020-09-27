Left Menu
Bengal transport company invites bids to develop modern passenger facilities

The South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) has invited bids to set up four modern facilities for passengers travelling by its buses, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 09:52 IST
The South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) has invited bids to set up four modern facilities for passengers travelling by its buses, an official said. The state-run transport company, which runs long- distance buses on several routes in the southern and the western districts of West Bengal, has decided to build these facilities beside highways to provide better travelling experience to its passengers, he said.

Separate tenders have been floated for developing such units at four places beside national and state highways, the official said. "The process of inviting expression of interests started on September 18 and will close on October 3. These units will have enough parking space for SBSTC buses, modern refreshment and toilet facilities for passengers and various other infrastructure," he said.

The transport company plans to set up such units between Darjeeling More and Suri in Birbhum district, he said. "One will be set up next to the state highway-14 within 10 km from Suri and the other will be built beside national highway-34 within 10 km from Umarpur," the official said.

The SBSTC has also invited bids for developing such facilities at suitable places between Mangalkot and Muratipur in East Burdwan district beside state highway-7 and national highway-6..

