Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three die in Northern California wildfires, thousands evacuate

Firefighters on Tuesday were battling two Northern California wildfires that have already killed three people, torched wineries and forced tens of thousands to evacuate, with hot, dry conditions expected to hamper efforts to control the blazes. The three fatalities in the so-called Zogg Fire in Shasta County about 200 miles north of San Francisco were reported by the county sheriff.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:15 IST
Three die in Northern California wildfires, thousands evacuate

Firefighters on Tuesday were battling two Northern California wildfires that have already killed three people, torched wineries and forced tens of thousands to evacuate, with hot, dry conditions expected to hamper efforts to control the blazes.

The three fatalities in the so-called Zogg Fire in Shasta County about 200 miles north of San Francisco were reported by the county sheriff. They were all civilians. The deaths brought to 29 the number of people killed since mid-August in California's worst wildfire year on record in terms of acreage burned.

"With no significant precipitation in sight, California remains dry and ripe for wildfires," the state's wildfire agency Cal Fire said in a Tuesday statement. The Zogg fire, which has destroyed 146 structures and charred 40,317 acres of grassy hillsides and oak woodlands, coincided with another wildfire in the heart of California's wine country north of the Bay area.

That blaze, dubbed the Glass Fire, has spread across 36,000 acres of similar terrain in Napa and Sonoma counties, incinerating more than 100 homes and other buildings, according to CalFire. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the three counties.

The fires marked the latest flashpoints in a destructive spate of wildfires this summer across the Western United States. California fires have scorched over 3.8 million acres (1.5 million hectares) since January - far exceeding any single year in state history. They have been stoked by prolonged bouts of heat and dry-lightning sieges that scientists attribute to climate change.

More than 7,000 homes and other structures have burned statewide this year. The Glass Fire in the Napa Valley forced the evacuation of Calistoga, with over 5,300 residents, and merged with two other blazes in western Napa County and Sonoma County.

An estimated 60,000 residents are under evacuation orders or advisories in Sonoma and Napa counties combined, but no injuries have been reported. Red-flag warnings for extreme wildfire risk were posted for much of Northern California.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Puri Jagannath temple bars entry of COVID positive servitors

At least 351 servitors and 53 employees of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri have tested positive for COVID-19 since August and the authorities on Tuesday decided to bar those who have not completed their quarantine period from entering th...

Iran state media: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members

Unknown gunmen in a car on Tuesday opened fire on two Revolutionary Guard vehicles, killing three Guard members in Irans southeast, state media reported. The official IRNA news agency said two assailants were also killed in the shootout, ad...

WIDER IMAGE-Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfires

In the flames, they are finding redemption.The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. Banding together, they form lines in the forest and trudge up the steep a...

GRAPHIC-Fast take: A rise in consumer confidence could boost vote for Trump

Voters are feeling more optimistic about the economy as they weigh their choices in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, which could give President Donald Trump a boost in his battle against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020