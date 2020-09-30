Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titan's lakes can stratify like those on Earth

Lakes on Saturn's moon - Titan - composed of methane, ethane, and nitrogen rather than water, experience density-driven stratification, forming layers similar to lakes on Earth.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 08:11 IST
Titan's lakes can stratify like those on Earth
Saturn's moon Titan hosts numerous small lakes, dried lakebeds, and disappearing lakes (Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASI/USGS). Image Credit: ANI

Lakes on Saturn's moon - Titan - composed of methane, ethane, and nitrogen rather than water, experience density-driven stratification, forming layers similar to lakes on Earth. However, whereas lakes on Earth stratify in response to temperature, Titan's lakes stratify solely due to the strange chemical interactions between its surface liquids and atmosphere, says a paper by Planetary Science Institute Research Scientist Jordan Steckloff.

Stratification occurs when different parts of a lake have different densities, with the less dense layer floating atop the denser layer. On Earth, lakes in temperate climates often stratify into layers in the summer as the Sun heats the surface of the lake, causing this water to expand and become less dense, forming a layer of warm water that literally floats upon the cooler water below. This density-driven stratification can occur on Titan as well; however, it happens due to the amount of atmospheric nitrogen that Titan's surface liquids can dissolve, rather than the liquids warming up and expanding.

"Lakes on Titan, more than mere puddles of liquefied natural gas, are dynamic places that experience complex physical processes. They can stratify, overturn, and possibly erupt," said Steckloff, lead author of 'Stratification Dynamics of Titan's Lakes via Methane Evaporation' that appears in the Planetary Science Journal. Because liquid methane is less dense than liquid ethane, it has been long assumed that Titan's methane would generally float atop its liquid ethane.

However, when methane's affinity for atmospheric nitrogen is accounted for, methane can dissolve sufficient nitrogen at low temperatures to become denser than ethane. Steckloff and his research team realized that this behavior would inherently drive lake stratification at temperatures only a few degrees cooler than have been typically observed on Titan.

"We focused on small, shallow lakes that fill following Titan's rain events, and found that, if the temperature is low, the evaporation of methane from the surface can drive out dissolved nitrogen, which is heavy, resulting in an ethane-enriched layer floating on top of a methane-rich layer," Steckloff said. In spite of its frigid surface temperatures of around 90 Kelvin, Titan's ability to host rain, rivers, and lakes naturally draws comparisons with our home planet.

"Earth is the most Titan-like planet known. Like Titan, Earth has dynamic lakes. Similar processes are active on both, showing that the complicated behaviors of surface liquids can be controlled by a few simple rules and processes," Steckloff said. (ANI)

Also Read: 413 earthquakes recorded from Mar 1 to Sept 8 in India: Govt

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

First U.S. presidential debate fails to move investors

U.S. stock futures fluctuated slightly but markets and investors were largely stoic as an acrimonious first debate between U.S. presidential candidates ended on Tuesday.Republican President Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Democratic riv...

Chaos reigns in first Trump-Biden debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trumps leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the integrity of Novembers election in a chaotic first debate on Tuesday marked by persona...

Nuclear threat against North Korea ‘continues unabated’, UN ambassador tells Assembly

Building a peaceful world without war is the consistent goal of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, UN Ambassador Kim Song told the delegates, but, he continued, the nuclear threat against North Korea continues unabated.He maintained ...

As historic virtual debate wraps, ‘our political leaders demonstrated their commitment to multilateralism,’ says UN Assembly President

This meeting has been substantive and exceptional, said Volkan Bozkir, wrapping up the Assemblys 75th-anniversary high-level segment, held against the backdrop of the global pandemic.The Assemblys historic decision in July to allow world le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020