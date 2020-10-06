Maha: Leopard strays in residential area; search on

The forest department has started a search for a leopard that ventured into a densely populated area of Maharashtra's Thane city and attacked a stray dog there, an official said

The leopard strayed into the Patlipada area of the city on Sunday and attacked the dog near a powerhouse there, Thane'sregional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said

Some residents alerted local authorities and raised safety concerns, following which the forest department launched a search, but the leopard is yet to be caught, he said.