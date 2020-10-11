Truly a wonderful feat: PM on 8 Indian beaches getting Blue Flag certification
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the prestigious Blue Flag certification for eight Indian beaches as a wonderful feat, and said it showcases the importance India attaches to protecting such spots and furthering sustainable development.
Eight beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification, the environment ministry said on Sunday.
"Eight of India's serene beaches get the prestigious Blue Flag Certification. This showcases the importance India attaches to protecting such spots and furthering sustainable development. Truly a wonderful feat!" the prime minister tweeted, tagging a report in this regard. Terming it a "proud moment" for the country, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the certification is a global recognition of India's conservation and sustainable development efforts.
