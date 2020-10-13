Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cultural programmes with 150 people allowed during Durga Puja: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that cultural programmes with up to 150 people in attendance will be allowed during the Durga Puja, and her government would consider raising the cap to 200 people if the space is bigger.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:02 IST
Cultural programmes with 150 people allowed during Durga Puja: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that cultural programmes with up to 150 people in attendance will be allowed during the Durga Puja, and her government would consider raising the cap to 200 people if the space is bigger. At an official function outside state secretariat 'Nabanna', Banerjee urged the people to follow all precautions during the festive season as the COVID-19 pandemic has reached an "alarming" level.

"We have allowed gathering of 100 people for cultural programmes organised in halls and open spaces. If you get a bigger space, we can allow gathering of 200 people. But do not organise such programmes beside the puja pandals because that will make it difficult for the police as well as the puja committee to handle the crowd," she told the Puja organisers. "We do not have any problem if there are options to organise a small cultural programme with 150 people, which will not create any problem and won't spread the disease. I will ask the police to be a bit flexible," she added.

The chief minister urged the people to wear masks and maintain physical distance. "The disease is spreading alarmingly now. In Maharashtra, they have issued an alert. Please wear masks to protect yourselves. Sanitise your hands properly and always try to maintain physical distance," she said.

The chief minister inaugurated a logistics hub of e- commerce giant Amazon in Howrah's Uluberia, which she said would create huge employment opportunities. "From here, Amazon will work for the East and Northeastern part of the country. There will be around 20,000 direct and indirect employment. This is a big thing happening in West Bengal. This will generate huge employment and I am hopeful that more investments for the logistics sector will come," Banerjee said.

The chief minister also flagged off two double-decker buses that will provide a tour of the heritage and cultural spots of Kolkata. Visitors will also get to enjoy a boat ride on the Ganges. Bookings for the services will be available on the West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation website from October 23.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM Palaniswami bereaved, mother passes away

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswamis mother Davusayammal died of heart attack in the early hours of Tuesday in Salem. She was 93 and passed away at a private hospital in the western city of Tamil Nadu.She is su...

MCD can hand over its facilities to Centre or Delhi govt if unable to pay doctors salaries: RDAs

Resident doctors associations of two major civic hospitals and the umbrella body of RDAs in Delhi on Tuesday suggested handing over municipal facilities to the city government or the Centre if the corporations are unable to address the issu...

Calcutta HC orders private schools to offer minimum 20 pc reduction in fees

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered 145 private schools here to offer a minimum 20 per cent reduction in fees across the board, while directing that non-essential charges for use of facilities not availed of will not be permissible. ...

Soumitra Chatterjee still critical

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, remained critical on Tuesday though his health condition improved a little in the afternoon prompting doctors to put on hold invasive ventilatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020