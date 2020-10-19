Left Menu
IVF success rates higher at clinics providing more information, says study

A recent study suggested that the success rates for in vitro fertilization at clinics increase upon receiving more information than required by government regulators.

ANI | Colorado | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:35 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study suggested that the success rates for in vitro fertilization at clinics increase upon receiving more information than required by government regulators. According to new research by faculty at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, the clinics that reported more data than required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had higher rates of success in achieving pregnancy and birth.

The study was based on a review of data reported between 2014 and 2017. "It was stunning to see the difference," said Alex J Polotsky, MD, professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the Division of Advance Reproductive Medicine at CU. "The data showed that clinics with high transparency had greater success. When you go to a clinic with high transparency, it means you are much more likely to have a healthy baby."

In a review presented on October 18, 2020, at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine's annual meeting, Polotsky and his colleagues compared the outcomes at clinics that report the minimum data required by the CDC and those clinics that share more information through a professional organization, the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART). It compared rates of pregnancy, live birth, good birth outcome, and cases when the IVF cycle is canceled. The cancellation rates were higher at the clinics meeting the higher transparency standards required by SART, indicating that the procedure moves forward when the likelihood for success is higher. SART posts national data and reports from member clinics on its website.

"Nobody had compared clinics that adhered to higher standards of transparency," said Polotsky, who is the medical director for CU Advanced Reproductive Medicine. "This shows that it is better for patients when clinics share more information that is easier to understand."

