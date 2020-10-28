Left Menu
Development News Edition

With social media chatbots, Indonesia braces for monsoon floods

As Indonesia braces for monsoon floods, a local website said on Wednesday that it will help emergency workers and residents, already battling the new coronavirus, better respond to crises. PetaBencana.id, which means "disaster map", uses artificial intelligence (AI) and internet bots to monitor and respond to social media posts by crisis-hit communities, using them to map events like floods, fires and earthquakes in real-time.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:44 IST
With social media chatbots, Indonesia braces for monsoon floods
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As Indonesia braces for monsoon floods, a local website said on Wednesday that it will help emergency workers and residents, already battling the new coronavirus, better respond to crises.

PetaBencana.id, which means "disaster map", uses artificial intelligence (AI) and internet bots to monitor and respond to social media posts by crisis-hit communities, using them to map events like floods, fires and earthquakes in real-time. Parts of Southeast Asia have been hit by heavy rainfall, and more is predicted during the monsoon season up until March, with the onset of a La Nina weather system, characterised by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

"For Indonesia, they're expecting a 40% increase in rainfall," said Nashin Mahtani, director of PetaBencana.id, which was founded in 2013 and covered five cities before it went nationwide in February. "We emphasise the need of real-time information because you cannot predict how the flood is going to happen."

PetaBencana.id monitors words linked to disasters that are posted on Twitter and its AI-assisted "humanitarian chatbots" use Twitter, Facebook and Telegram messaging service to engage with residents about disasters they have flagged up. "When residents share information about their needs, the emergency agencies are better able to allocate their resources," Mahtani told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo this month urged ministers to prepare for the potentially hazardous impact of La Nina. A typhoon and a storm have brought floods to neighbouring Vietnam and the Philippines this month, forcing thousands to be evacuated from their homes in poor regions already suffering hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands with a population of 270 million people, has about 81,000 km (50,300 miles) of coastline, making it particularly vulnerable to climate change. It has also struggled to stem the coronavirus, with about 400,000 cases and almost 14,000 deaths, the highest figures in the region.

"Even in areas where people are used to flood events, this time the response is going to be very different because we're going to have to incorporate certain health protocols," said Mahtani, highlighting social distancing rules. "As emergency plans adapt, we anticipate that they'll be changing to the situation as needed - which requires an even greater degree of flexibility and coordination," she said from the island of Bali.

PetaBencana.id has trained schools and community groups to prepare for disasters, including using the website to be aware of flood risks, know when to evacuate, avoid disaster-hit areas, and to help authorities monitor flood-defence infrastructure.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia extends partial lockdown to Nov. 8

Slovakias government has extended the countrys partial lockdown until Nov. 8, adding people with negative tests for coronavirus to the list of exceptions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. The government tightened restrictions ...

Iraq reports 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, 463,951 in total

Baghdad Iraq, October 28 ANIXinhua The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of nationwide infections to 463,951. The ministry also reported 46 new deaths and 2,929 more recovered ca...

Refugee team of 6 athletes planned for Tokyo Paralympics

A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next years Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday. The IPC said it would help and fund potential athletes to hit entry standards for the games....

'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political tussle

A U.S. Senate hearing to reform an internet law and hold tech companies accountable for how they moderate content quickly turned into a political scuffle as lawmakers not only went after the companies but also attacked each other. Lawmakers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020