Left Menu
Development News Edition

After wolves rebound across US West, future up to voters

The pack that showed up in northwest Colorado last year is believed to have come from the Northern Rockies through Wyoming, where wolves can be killed at will outside the Yellowstone region. Even under the Endangered Species Act, thousands of wolves were shot over the past two decades for preying on livestock and, more recently, by hunters.

PTI | Yellowstonenationalpark | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:33 IST
After wolves rebound across US West, future up to voters

The saucer-sized footprints in the mud around the bloody, disemboweled bison carcass were unmistakable: wolves. A pack of 35 named after a nearby promontory, Junction Butte, now were snoozing on a snow-dusted hillside above the carcass. Tourists dressed against the weather watched the pack through spotting scopes from about a mile away.

"Wolves are my main thing. There's something about their eyes -- it's mystifying," said Ann Moore, who came from Ohio to fulfill a life-long wish to glimpse the animals. Such encounters have become daily occurrences in Yellowstone after gray wolves rebounded in parts of the American West with remarkable speed following their reintroduction 25 years ago.

It started with a few dozen wolves brought in crates from Canada to Yellowstone and central Idaho. Others wandered down into northwest Montana. Thriving on big game herds, the population boomed to more than 300 packs comprising some 2,000 wolves, occupying territory that touches six states and stretches from the edge of the Great Plains to the forests of the Pacific Northwest. Now the 2020 election offers an opportunity to jumpstart the wolf's expansion southward into the heart of the Rocky Mountains. A Colorado ballot initiative would reintroduce wolves on the state's Western Slope. It comes after the Trump administration on Thursday lifted protections for wolves across most of the U.S., including Colorado, putting their future in the hands of state wildlife agencies.

The Colorado effort, if successful, could fill a significant gap in the species' historical range, creating a bridge between the Northern Rockies gray wolves and Mexican gray wolves in the Southwest. "Colorado is the mother lode, the final piece," said Mike Phillips, who led the Yellowstone reintroduction project and now serves in the Montana Senate.

Yet the prospect of wolves is riling Colorado livestock producers, who see them as a threat their forbears vanquished once from the high elevation forests where cattle graze public lands. Hunters worry they'll decimate herds of elk and deer. It's a replay of animosity a quarter-century ago when federal wildlife officials released the first wolves into Yellowstone. The species had been annihilated across most of the contiguous U.S. in the early 1900s by government-sponsored poisoning, trapping, and bounty hunting.

Initiative opponents have seized on sightings of wolves in recent years in northwestern Colorado as evidence the predator already has arrived and reintroduction isn't necessary. "We can live with a few wolves. It's the massive amount that scares me," said Janie VanWinkle, a rancher in Mesa County near Grand Junction, Colorado.

VanWinkle's great grandparents shot wolves on sight up until the early 1940s, she said, when the last wolves in Colorado were killed. The family runs cattle on two promontories with names from that era -- Wolf Hill and Dead Horse Point. But Mesa County's population has increased more than five-fold since wolves last roamed there, to more than 150,000, and VanWinkle sees little room for the animals among farms and the growing crowds of backcountry recreationists.

"Things have changed," she said. The pack that showed up in northwest Colorado last year is believed to have come from the Northern Rockies through Wyoming, where wolves can be killed at will outside the Yellowstone region.

Even under the Endangered Species Act, thousands of wolves were shot over the past two decades for preying on livestock and, more recently, by hunters. But rancor that long defined the region's wolf restoration has faded somewhat since protections were lifted in recent years. Opponents were given the chance to legally hunt wolves, while advocates learned state wildlife officials weren't bent on eliminating the animals.

"I've got a simple message: It's not that bad," said Yellowstone wolf biologist Doug Smith, who with Phillips brought the first wolves into the park in 1995. "I got yelled at, at public meetings," he said. "I got phone calls: 'They are going to kill all the elk and deer!' Where are we 25 years in? We still have elk and deer." On a cold October morning, after examining remains of the bison eaten by the Junction Butte pack near a park road, Smith asked a co-worker to have the carcass dragged deeper into the brush so it wouldn't attract wolves and other scavengers that could be hit by a vehicle.

Later, as the sun struggled to break through cloud banks, he hiked a trail in the park's Lamar River valley to where the first wolves from Canada were released. All around were young stands of aspen trees. The area had been overgrazed by elk during the years when wolves and most grizzly bears and cougars were absent — evidence, Smith said, of the profound ecological impact from the predators' return.

Colorado hunting outfitter Dean Billington foresees economic disaster if the 2020 wolf initiative passes. He estimates his firm alone spends more than $250,000 a year for hunting leases on ranches. "They're land wealthy and day-to-day poor," Billington said of ranch owners. "This income keeps the western ranching guys afloat." The initiative calls for initially introducing 10 wolves annually by Dec. 31, 2023, with a goal of 250 wolves within a decade.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City FC rope in Ranawade, Rohlupuia

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City on Friday confirmed the signing of defender Amey Ranawade and midfielder PC RohlupuiaWhile 22-year-old Ranawade joins the Islanders on a one-year contract, 21-year-old Rohlupuia has inked a four-yea...

Delhi cabinet approves over Rs 40 cr to give insurance to lawyers

The Delhi cabinet has approved over Rs 40 crore to provide medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh and term insurance of Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, who are residents of the national capital, Law minister Kailash Gahlot said Friday. The lawyers will be i...

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church, as France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons of...

Judge: Ex-CIA officer spy case too complex for speedy trial

A case against a former CIA officer accused of spying for China is too complex for a trial to happen until at least September 2021, a judge has ruled. Prosecutors asked the judge to declare the case complex against Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020