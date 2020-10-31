Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elephant electrocuted to death in Bengal

An elephant was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an electric fence in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, a forest officer said. Residents of Kherkata area spotted the carcass of the elephant in the morning and informed the officials concerned, he said. The elephant had come in contact with an electric fence erected by a man to protect his house from wild animals, the officer said.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:00 IST
Elephant electrocuted to death in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An elephant was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an electric fence in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, a forest officer said. Residents of Kherkata area spotted the carcass of the elephant in the morning and informed the officials concerned, he said.

The elephant had come in contact with an electric fence erected by a man to protect his house from wild animals, the officer said. Legal action will be taken, Forest Ranger Raj Kumar Layek said.

Another elephant had died due to electrocution in Bamandanga tea garden in Nagrakata block on Friday, sources said..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Samuel L Jackson says he feels 'disturbed' when people call him legend

Veteran actor Samuel L Jackson is one of the most celebrated artistes of Hollywood, but he still doesnt like to be called a legend. In his over four-decade-long career, Jackson has featured in more than 150 films, including critically-accla...

Punjab CM launches scholarship plan for SC students

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday launched a post-matric scholarship scheme for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category. The chief minister also laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 50 crore at Amritsar...

Mitron TV launches 'Atmanirbhar Apps' to bring spotlight on homegrown apps

Indian short-video platform Mitron TV on Saturday announced the launch of an app discovery platform to promote homegrown apps. The platform-- Atmanirbhar Apps -- hosts a wide array of apps from categories like e-governance, utility, agricul...

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

One Piece Chapter 994 is just a few hours away from its release, but the spoilers are already flooding the web world. The full summary of this imminent chapter has recently been leaked online.One Piece Chapter 994 is titled Also Known as Ya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020