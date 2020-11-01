Left Menu
Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy and more

U.S. nursing homes lack access to prompt COVID-19 diagnoses Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election U.S. President Donald Trump's differences with rival presidential candidate Joe Biden extend far beyond planet earth. The "R" number was 1.1-1.3, down from 1.2-1.4, the UK's Government Office for Science said.

Updated: 01-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:27 IST
Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

U.S. nursing homes lack access to prompt COVID-19 diagnoses Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trump's differences with rival presidential candidate Joe Biden extend far beyond planet earth. President Trump's plans to win the race in space call for a 2024 moon mission, and ending direct U.S. financial support for the International Space Station in 2025 - turning over control of the decades-old orbital laboratory to private space companies.

UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows

The reproduction "R" number of the COVID-19 epidemic in Britain fell slightly for the second week in a row, government scientists said on Friday, adding the estimated growth rate had slowed too. The "R" number was 1.1-1.3, down from 1.2-1.4, the UK's Government Office for Science said. That means on average every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 13 other people.

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

