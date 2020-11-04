Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aegean quake toll rises to 116 as Turkey ends search

Turkey on Wednesday ended search and rescue efforts in the rubble of buildings that collapsed as a result of Friday's strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea, after the death toll crept up to 116 in the western city of Izmir and a Greek island. The quake, the deadliest to hit Turkey in nearly a decade, injured 1,035 people in Izmir and 137 were still being treated, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:52 IST
Aegean quake toll rises to 116 as Turkey ends search
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey on Wednesday ended search and rescue efforts in the rubble of buildings that collapsed as a result of Friday's strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea, after the death toll crept up to 116 in the western city of Izmir and a Greek island.

The quake, the deadliest to hit Turkey in nearly a decade, injured 1,035 people in Izmir and 137 were still being treated, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said. It said search and rescue efforts at 17 damaged or collapsed buildings had been completed and teams were clearing the rubble.

In addition to the 114 people killed in Turkey, two victims of the tremor were teenagers on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said. On Tuesday, 90 hours after the quake struck, rescuers in Izmir pulled a young girl alive out of the rubble.

More than 2,790 tents were set up for temporary shelter and more than 10,222 beds were distributed in the area, AFAD said. It said 22 boats had sunk and 43 others had run aground, of which 40 had been rescued, as a result of the quake.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. More than 500 people were killed in a 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van, while another in January this year killed 41 people in the eastern province of Elazig. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

AFAD said Friday's earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6, with 1,855 aftershocks. The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0 and the Kandilli Observatory in Istanbul said it was 6.9.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

James Kirtley, Ian Salisbury to share head coach role at Sussex

Sussex have announced that current spin bowling coach, Ian Salisbury, will take charge as head coach during the first-class and one-day portions of the season while current pace bowling coach, James Kirtley, will be responsible for the T20 ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks turn positive in knife-edge U.S. election race

Share markets and the dollar whipsawed while bonds gained on Wednesday as results from the U.S. presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted, potentially leaving the outcome in doubt for days or even weeks. Democratic co...

Society of Biological Chemists selects Dr Susanta Kar for Prof. A N Bhaduri Memorial Lecture Award

To recognize the significant contributions towards defining the survival tactics of Leishmania donovani, Society of Biological Chemists India has chosen Dr Susanta Kar, Senior Scientist, Molecular Parasitology and Immunology, CSIR-CDRI, Luc...

Turkey fines social media giants for breaching online law

Turkey has issued fines against global social media companies for failing to appoint a representative to ensure they conform to Turkish law, a senior official said Wednesday. Omer Fatih Sayan, chairman of the Information and Communication T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020