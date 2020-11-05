Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone Indonesia

The head of Yogyakarta's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Hanik Humaida, said villagers living on Merapi's fertile slopes are advised to stay 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the crater's mouth. Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 250 million people, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

PTI | Ofallon | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:01 IST
Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone Indonesia

- Indonesian authorities raised the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano on the densely populated island of Java on Thursday and ordered a halt to tourism and mining activities. Indonesia's geological agency raised Merapi's alert level, which had been at the third-highest level since it began erupting last year, to the second-highest level after sensors picked up increasing activity.

“This condition can trigger a magma extrusion process or an explosive eruption,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati said in a statement. He said authorities have halted the climbing of Merapi and mining activities along its rivers. Only disaster agency personnel and researchers will be allowed to enter the restricted area.

Merapi spewed ash and hot gas in a column as high as 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) into the sky in June, but no casualties were reported. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.

The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) mountain is about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Yogyakarta city center. About a quarter million people live within a 10-kilometer (6-mile) radius of the volcano, according to authorities in surrounding districts. The head of Yogyakarta's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Hanik Humaida, said villagers living on Merapi's fertile slopes are advised to stay 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the crater's mouth.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 250 million people, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Government seismologists monitor more than 120 active volcanoes..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndoStar Capital Finance Q2 net down 36 pc at Rs 32 cr

IndoStar Capital Finance on Thursday reported a 36 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 32 crore for the quarter ended September. The retail focussed non-banking financial company NBFC had posted a net profit of Rs 49 crore in same period a...

Toshiba Infra, France's Suez jointly win water treatment project in Bengaluru

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation on Thursday said its arm TWS has won a water treatment plant contract from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board BWSSB jointly with Suez S.A. France subsidiary. The project is...

Ethiopia mobilises for war in northern region

Ethiopia mobilised for war in the northern Tigray region on Thursday, dashing international hopes of averting a conflict between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds government and the powerful ethnic faction that led the ruling coalition for decades...

Trump’s voter fraud claims 'baseless allegations': OSCE

A team of international observers has described US President Donald Trumps claims of voter fraud as baseless allegations, asserting that such remarks harm public trust in democratic institutions. The observers from the Organization for Secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020