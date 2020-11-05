Naidu urges linguists, writers to put in extra efforts to preserve, promote mother tongue

Describing the mother tongue as a heritage, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called for its promotion and preservation for future generations. He urged writers, poets, and linguists to put in greater efforts to preserve the heritage of mother tongues and pass it on to future generations. "As a civilization we can prosper only when we preserve our mother tongue, the Bharatiya Sanskriti, nature, and the environment," Naidu said, according to an official statement.

The Vice President made these remarks at the virtual launch of the 'International 'Satavadhanam'' program. Speaking on the occasion, he said 'avadhanam' is an exciting literary performance that involves solving tricky literary posers and improvising poems. It tests a person's capability of performing such multiple tasks simultaneously.

He said 'avadhanam' is a literary feat that has greatly contributed to the Telugu language's glorious tradition.