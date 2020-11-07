Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout in Arctic circle and more

Common cold antibodies hold clues to COVID-19 behavior; lung scans speed COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Common cold antibodies yield clues to COVID-19 behavior

Devdiscouse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 02:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout in Arctic circle and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Haul of rare photos of space exploration's 'golden age' up for auction, including Armstrong on the moon

A rare photograph of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong on the surface of the moon is among thousands of space photographs in a collection up for auction at Christie's. The more than 2,400 photographs document "the golden age of space exploration" and is the most comprehensive such collection ever to come to auction, Christie's said.

Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout in Arctic circle

Scientists in northern Russia have discovered a huge walrus haulout on the shores of the Kara Sea where their habitat is under threat from shrinking ice and human activity. The haulout, a place of refuge where walruses congregate, reproduce, and socialise, is located in a remote corner of Russia's Yamal peninsula, and scientists say they counted over 3,000 animals there last month.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Common cold antibodies yield clues to COVID-19 behavior

Common cold antibodies hold clues to COVID-19 behavior; lung scans speed COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients

Also Read: EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira eyes record low; Russian c.bank meeting awaited

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Combative U.S. FDA panel votes against Biogen Alzheimer's drug

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted that a potential Alzheimers treatment from Biogen Inc has not been proven to slow progression of the disease, a sharp rebuke to agency staff that earlier t...

Motorycling-Rossi OK to race but Yamaha boss goes into quarantine

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to race in the European Grand Prix in Valencia on Friday after recovering from COVID-19 but his factory Yamaha team were hit by another outbreak of the virus.Yamaha said five staff members, including...

Trump's wild claims test limits of Republican loyalty

President Donald Trumps wild and unsupported claims of voter fraud have emerged as a high-stakes Republican loyalty test that illustrates the tug of war likely to define the future of the GOP whether he wins or loses the presidency. There i...

NERC seeks N2 billion from 2021's Budget

The Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC James Momoth said that the Commission would require N2 billion in the new budget, according to the reports by Today Ng. Momoth said that NERC requires the amount in the bud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020