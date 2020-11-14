Fire in Mumbai restaurant; none hurt
A fire broke out at a restaurant in suburban Byculla in central Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said. No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said. The fire erupted around 9 pm at the hotel located on Maulana Azad Road. It was extinguished around 10 pm by seven fire engines, the fire brigade official said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 23:33 IST
A fire broke out at a restaurant in suburban Byculla in central Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said. No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said.
The fire erupted around 9 pm at the hotel located on Maulana Azad Road. It was extinguished around 10 pm by seven fire engines, the fire brigade official said. The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately, he added.