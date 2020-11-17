Tiwa Autonomous Council election in Assam on Dec 12

The election to the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council in Assam will be held on December 17 following COVID-19 protocols and votes will be counted two days later, the State Election Commission said on Tuesday. The polling will take place between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm across the Councils 36 constituencies spread over Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said.

Issuing the poll notification, Kumar said the last date of filing nomination papers is November 25 and the scrutiny of the documents will be done the next day. The withdrawal of candidature will be allowed till November 28, he said adding that votes will be counted on December 19.

If necessary, repoll will be held on December 18. The State Election Commission will strictly follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India to conduct the poll during COVID-19 pandemic, Kumar said.