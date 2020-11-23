Left Menu
Giant wind turbine collapses in northern Sweden; no one hurt

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:18 IST
A 230-meter (755 feet) tall wind turbine in Arctic Sweden came crashing down on the snow during the weekend as high winds swept across the region, officials said Monday. No one was injured. Maria Roske, chief executive of windmill operator WPD, told the local Norran newspaper that there were no construction workers on site when the incident happened.

She added that she believed it was the first time such an incident took place in Sweden. The white tower, blades and turbine, built by Denmark-based group Vestas, collapsed Saturday evening near the remote small town of Skelleftea. It was part of a planned 72-wind mill farm with some of the power plants intended to start operating in December.

It was not clear whether the collapsed wind mill was working or whether it was under construction at the time of the collapse. Roske told Norran that Vestas will investigate the collapse because the group built the wind turbine.

