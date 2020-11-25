Tides damage portion of under-construction fishing harbour

Left Menu
Nagapattinam (TN), Nov 25: Tides due to the Nivarcyclonic stormhave damaged the rubble mound wall in the fishing harbour under construction at a cost of Rs 120 crore at Tarangambadiin Nagapattinam district. The fishing harbour came under the tidal attack on Wednesday, damaging the southern side of the rubble mound wall constructed on the seafront. Tides were seen rising several metres causing damage to the granite stack.

Nagapattinam (TN), Nov 25: Tides due to the Nivarcyclonic stormhave damaged the rubble mound wall in the fishing harbour under construction at a cost of Rs 120 crore at Tarangambadiin Nagapattinam district. The tides have thrashed huge granite stones.

The sea off Tarangambadihas remained very rough for the past few days. The fishing harbour came under the tidal attack on Wednesday, damaging the southern side of the rubble mound wall constructed on the seafront.

Tides were seen rising several metres causing damage to the granite stack. Local fishermen pointed out that the rubble mound wall was low in height and width.

They appealed to the government to increase the wall height and width to avoid damage during natural calamities in the future. The fishing harbour construction work commenced last year in 6.7 ha land and would benefit thousands of fishermen in 24 hamlets around Tarangambadi.

Meanwhile, Adi Dravida Welfare Department official C Munianathan, who has been appointed as the monitoring officer for Nagapattinam district, visited various coastal hamlets today and reviewed the preparatory arrangements in the wake of the cyclonic storm. Speaking to reporters at Tarangambadi, Munianathan said 97 shelters have been kept ready in the district to accommodate people residing in low-lying areas.

He added that all arrangements to offer basic amenities such as food and drinking water to the people were in place. PTI COR NVG NVG

