Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of Spanish hotels for sale swells amid COVID, property portal says

The number of hotels for sale in Spain surged by 19% in October compared to March, with most of those on offer in holiday hotspots, leading property portal Idealista said on Friday. Overall, 557 hotels were on sale in the country as of October, 101 of them in Catalonia, Idealista said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:12 IST
Number of Spanish hotels for sale swells amid COVID, property portal says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of hotels for sale in Spain surged by 19% in October compared to March, with most of those on offer in holiday hotspots, leading property portal Idealista said on Friday. Spain's economy is heavily hospitality dependent and lockdowns to contain the coronavirus have hit hard.

In the Balearic Islands, the number of hotels on sale jumped 84% over the period, while for Andalusia the increase was 45%. Overall, 557 hotels were on sale in the country as of October, 101 of them in Catalonia, Idealista said. Almost a third of Spanish hotels were closed in October, according to data from Spain's National Statistics Institute.

Registered hotel bookings were 83% lower last month than the same period last year, official data showed earlier this week.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philip Green's Arcadia working on contingency options after COVID-19 hit

Philip Greens Arcadia, home to some of the biggest brands in British retail, said it was working on a number of options to secure its future after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business. Sky News reported it risked collapsing in days, ...

Ugandan presidential hopeful Wine says hotels in a town refuse to host him

Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Friday that security forces had ordered hotels in a town where he was campaigning to deny him admission, a new hurdle as he challenges President Yoweri Musevenis rule. Wine, whos...

Jaishankar reaches Seychelles on last leg of his three-nation tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Seychelles on Friday on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the newly-elected Indian-origin President and meet his counterpart to bolster bilateral relations with the key Indi...

Max Life hires 2,000 executives via digital medium during COVID-19

Max Life Insurance on Friday said it has hired over 2,000 executives during the first half of this fiscal in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. By efficiently digitizing its recruitment and onboarding process, the life insurer has been able to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020