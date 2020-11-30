Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elephant found dead in Bengal's Jhargram

Officials said they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the death, but suspect it to be electrocution. After the body of the elephant was found in the morning, people gathered at the spot from far-flung villages to have a last glimpse of the animal.

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:44 IST
Elephant found dead in Bengal's Jhargram
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A full-grown elephant was found dead in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Monday, triggering tension in the area, officials said. Locals said the elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in the Nischinta forest where it came to drink water from the Lepashi dam.

A number of Dalma elephants come to the reservoir to drink water and bathe, they said. Officials said they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the death, but suspect it to be electrocution.

After the body of the elephant was found in the morning, people gathered at the spot from far-flung villages to have a last glimpse of the animal. The body was then worshipped with flowers, vermilion and incense sticks. In 2019, four elephants were electrocuted in Binpur's Malabati area. The villagers performed several religious rituals this year to mark their death anniversary.

Dalma elephants destroy hundreds of acres of crops in the area every year..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With footfalls growing, Hyderabad airport returns to normalcy

The operations at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd GHIAL are back to normal with the passenger footfall increasing to over 30,000 daily in November, GHIAL said on Monday. This number is over 10 times the recommencement of domesti...

Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war unfinished

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lauded his troops on Monday for ousting a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces said they were still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-lon...

Centre committed to amending 6th Schedule for more powers to Mizoram ADCs: BJP

The Centre is committed to amending the Sixth Scheduled of Constitution to give more powers to the three autonomous district councils ADCs in Mizoram, BJP national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon said on Monday. Kikon, the BJPs in-charge of Mi...

No COVID-19 vaccine, no normal life, UK minister suggests

People who refuse a vaccine for COVID-19 could find normal life curtailed as restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues could block entry to those who dont have proof they are inoculated, Britains new vaccine minister said on Monday. Seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020