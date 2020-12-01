Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highly effective measles virus-based Th1-biased coronavirus vaccine

A measles-virus-based COVID-19 vaccine might be able to prevent both COVID-19 and measles, according to a new study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:37 IST
Highly effective measles virus-based Th1-biased coronavirus vaccine
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A measles-virus-based COVID-19 vaccine might be able to prevent both COVID-19 and measles, according to a new study. As per the authors, a measles-virus-based COVID-19 vaccine could be administered as part of routine measles immunization schedules.

In the study published in the journal PNAS, researchers report a COVID-19 vaccine candidate based on a live-attenuated measles virus. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has killed more than 1 million people worldwide, underscoring the pressing need for an effective vaccine.

Michael Muhlebach and colleagues explored the possibility of using a live-attenuated measles virus as a vector for a coronavirus vaccine. The authors inserted the gene for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into the genome of a measles virus strain used in measles vaccines. Sera of mice or hamsters vaccinated with this recombinant virus contained antibodies capable of effectively neutralising SARS-CoV-2 and measles virus.

Cytotoxic T cells from vaccinated mice selectively killed cells expressing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein upon stimulation with the spike protein. Antibody and cytokine levels in vaccinated mice were consistent with a Th1-biased immune response, suggesting a low risk of immunopathologies such as antibody-dependent enhancement and enhanced respiratory disease.

In hamster and mouse models, vaccinated animals exhibited lower viral loads and less severe pathology following infection with SARS-CoV-2 than unvaccinated animals. (ANI)

Also Read: COVID vaccine should be available for public by Apr 2021: Seram Institute CEO

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sera

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marine vs Mourinho: 8th-tier club lands EPL leader in FA Cup

English Premier League leader Tottenham was drawn to play eighth-tier Marine in the third round of the FA Cup in the biggest mismatch in the history of the worlds oldest soccer competition. It is already being labelled Marine vs. Mourinho, ...

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 mark

Harare Zimbabwe, December 1 ANIXinhua Zimbabwe reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,034, said the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The country has recorded 8,489 recoveries and 277 deaths since the on...

30 named storms: Record hurricane season comes to a close

A record-setting Atlantic hurricane season that saw the highest number of named storms officially came to a close Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set multiple records while...

Death toll from COVID-19 tops 173,000 in Brazil

Brasilia Brazil, December 1 ANISputnik Brazil registered 21,138 new infections and 287 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 6,335,878 and death toll to 173,120, the Health Ministry reported Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020