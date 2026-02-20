Jaideep Ahlawat's Cameo Illuminates Kohrra 2's Global Success

Jaideep Ahlawat appears in a brief yet impactful cameo in Sudip Sharma's Netflix sensation "Kohrra 2". The actor, best known for "Paatal Lok", praises the gripping crime drama for its compelling narrative.

Heading the cast are Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, whose characters navigate the intricacies of a murder mystery set in a Punjab village. The series has garnered significant acclaim, recently breaking into Netflix's Global Top 10 for Non-English shows.

Ahlawat credits his seamless working relationship with Sharma, stating that collaborating with him feels less like work and more like storytelling artistry. His portrayal of a railway lineman, originally unplanned, was warmly integrated into the series, showcasing the depth and spontaneity of their creative partnership.

