Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat's Cameo Illuminates Kohrra 2's Global Success

Jaideep Ahlawat makes a brief appearance in Sudip Sharma's acclaimed Netflix drama 'Kohrra 2'. The show, starring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, delves into a murder mystery in Punjab. Ahlawat, playing a railway lineman, highlights his collaboration with Sharma and praises the series' storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:44 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat's Cameo Illuminates Kohrra 2's Global Success
  • Country:
  • India

Jaideep Ahlawat appears in a brief yet impactful cameo in Sudip Sharma's Netflix sensation "Kohrra 2". The actor, best known for "Paatal Lok", praises the gripping crime drama for its compelling narrative.

Heading the cast are Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, whose characters navigate the intricacies of a murder mystery set in a Punjab village. The series has garnered significant acclaim, recently breaking into Netflix's Global Top 10 for Non-English shows.

Ahlawat credits his seamless working relationship with Sharma, stating that collaborating with him feels less like work and more like storytelling artistry. His portrayal of a railway lineman, originally unplanned, was warmly integrated into the series, showcasing the depth and spontaneity of their creative partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26

Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26

 India
2
Werder Bremen Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Unrest and Economic Concerns

Werder Bremen Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Unrest and Economic Concerns

 Global
3
Namo Bharat: Revolutionizing Commutes with Air-Travel Style Comforts

Namo Bharat: Revolutionizing Commutes with Air-Travel Style Comforts

 India
4
Stability Amid Volatility: India's Macroeconomic Outlook

Stability Amid Volatility: India's Macroeconomic Outlook

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026