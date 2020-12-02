Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala on alert; 'Burevi' expected to make landfall on Dec 4

Vijayan said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts will receive heavy rains and wind from December 3 to 5. "Eight teams of the NDRF have reached the state.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:50 IST
Kerala on alert; 'Burevi' expected to make landfall on Dec 4
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Kerala is on high alert with cycloneBureviexpected to make landfall by Friday as authorities geared up to tackle the situation by opening over 2000 relief camps and taking other steps including banning fishing along the coast till December 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday and assured him of all possible help from the Centre.

A deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Burevi' which is likely to hit south Kerala with the weatherman predicting heavy rains and wind in the seven southern districts of the state from December 3 to 5. "Experts have opined that the Burevi cyclone will reach Thiruvananthapuram by Friday.We have discussed matters related to the cyclone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We have explained the steps taken by the state government," Vijayan told the media here. Vijayan said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts will receive heavy rains and wind from December 3 to 5.

"Eight teams of the NDRF have reached the state. The facilities of the Airforce have been arranged at Sulur Airforce base in Coimbatore.

The Navy is also ready.A State executive meeting, chaired by the chief secretary, has met and assessed the situation," the chief minister said. Vijayan asked the people not to worry and said thestate government has made all arrangements to face the situation.

"There is no need to worry as the state government has opened 2,849 relief camps to accommodate the people who needto be shifted due to the cyclone. Currently 690 members of 175 families have been already shifted to 13 camps," he said.

The chief minister said since heavy rain has been predicted in Pathanamthitta district, restrictions may be imposed for the Sabarimala pilgrimage, based on the weather conditions. He asked the people of the state to cooperate with the health department which is already burdened with the COVID-19 mitigation work.

The state disastermanagement authority has banned fishing along Kerala coast till December 5. The state government has also asked the people to avoid travel to high range areas in view of the heavy rain predicted.

The IMD has issued Red alert (heavy to very heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours) for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts and Orange alert (6 cm to 20 cm rain) for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki districtson December 3.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treasury chief backs $20 billion for U.S. airlines payroll

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he backs another 20 billion in additional government payroll support for U.S. airlines. I think that would be very meaningful in terms of employment and saving the industry, Mnuchin s...

Bodies of three teenage boys found floating in dam in UP's Mirzapur

The bodies of three teenage boys were found floating in a dam in a forest area in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. They were identified as Hariom Tiwari, Sudhanshu Tiwari and Shivam Tiwari all aged around 14, Su...

Soccer-Man City hit back at Porto over criticism of players

Manchester City have criticised Portuguese club Porto for their ill-judged and targeted criticism of the English teams players following Tuesdays 0-0 Champions League draw. The result meant both sides advanced to the knockout phase of Europ...

EU agrees to new sanctions regime for rights abuses

EU envoys agreed on Wednesday on a new mechanism to punish human rights abuses around the world by targeting people regardless of their nationality or their location, two diplomats said.Pushed by the Netherlands, as well as the United State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020