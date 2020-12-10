Officials from India, Portugal discuss about areas like water, healthcare, agritech

Officials from India and Portugal discussed about areas like water, healthcare, agritech and waste management in which the two countries can collaborate during a three-day technology summit which ended on Wednesday, the Department of Science and Technology said. The DST-CII Technology was held between December 7-9. Portugal was the partner country. DST secretary Ashutosh Sharma said India and Portugal have been rediscovering each other through science, technology, innovation, industry and markets and started collaboration in co-creating bilateral knowledge, collaborative projects in science, technology and innovation and cooperating on multilateral issues

''Both Portugal and India have identified sectors such as water, healthcare, agritech, waste management, cleantech, and ICT as the priority sectors. ''India offers huge market opportunities in each of these identified sectors and, therefore, partnership possibilities to address shared societal challenges. Most of these sectors are also the strengths for Portugal,'' Sharma added

Eduardo Maldonado,President ANI (National Innovation Agency), Portugal, pointed out that the two countries with extremely high qualified young generation and excellent technological skills hold great opportunities for enhancing cooperation through collaborative research and innovation projects, staff exchanges in research and academic institutions. He said the mobility which can be done bilaterally or with Portugal as an entry point in joint European projects.