Left Menu
Development News Edition

If old Parliament gave direction to post-independence India, new one will witness making of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM

Describing the laying of foundation stone of the new Parliament building as a milestone in Indias democratic history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if the old Parliament house gave direction to the country post-independence, the new one would be a witness to making of a self-reliant India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:49 IST
If old Parliament gave direction to post-independence India, new one will witness making of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM

Describing the laying of foundation stone of the new Parliament building as a ''milestone in India's democratic history'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if the old Parliament house gave direction to the country post-independence, the new one would be a witness to making of a self-reliant India. Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the new building and performing the ground-breaking ceremony, Modi said many new things were being done in the new Parliament House, which will increase the efficiency of the MPs as modern methods will be incorporated in the work culture.

''It is a very historic day. Today is a milestone in India's democratic history,'' he said. ''We, the people of India, will together build this new building of Parliament. This new building will be an inspiration when India will celebrate its 75 years of independence,'' Modi said.

''I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Before stepping in, I bowed and saluted this temple of democracy,'' he said. If the old Parliament House gave direction to India post-independence, the new building would be a witness to the creation of a self-reliant India, Modi said.

''If work was done to fulfill the needs of the country in the old Parliament building, then the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building,'' the prime minister said. Priests from the Sringeri Math Karnataka did the rituals for the 'bhoomi pujan' at the new Parliament building site and it was followed by a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (inter-faith prayer).

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also offered prayers during the ceremony. The new building will have an area of 64,500 square metres.

The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP workers stage protest outside Dy CM Sisodia's residence

Delhi BJP workers on Thursday staged a protest in front of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodias residence here, a day after its leaders lodged a police complaint alleging that there was a conspiracy to kill mayors and leaders of the party-...

Situation in Bengal is similar to North Korea, says Jyotirmay Mahato over attack on BJP chief Nadda's convoy

Slamming the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party BJP National President JP Naddas convoy in West Bengal, MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato on Thursday compared the situation of the state to North Korea and said that it is being run by a dictator. The ...

Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 73.66 against US dollar

The rupee snapped its two-day winning streak to close 9 paise lower at 73.66 provisional against the US dollar on Thursday tracking muted domestic equities and a rebound in the American currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic ...

Rajnath Singh signs ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting joint declaration

efence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday signed the joint declaration by the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus ADMM-Plus on strategic security vision. Delighted to address the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus on the 10th anniversary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020