Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Taiwan's northeastern coast

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 shook northern parts of Taiwan late on Thursday, according to the island's Central Weather Bureau.

The quake was centred off Taiwan's northeastern coast with a depth of 77 kilometres (48 miles), the weather bureau said. Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei but there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson)