Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC-UNESCO teams up with philanthropic organization to solve ocean sustainability issues

The Ocean Decade begins in January and will bring together scientists and stakeholders from many sectors to generate scientific knowledge needed for informing policies to support a resilient, and sustainable ocean.

UNESCO | Canberra | Updated: 11-12-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 09:20 IST
IOC-UNESCO teams up with philanthropic organization to solve ocean sustainability issues
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Ocean Decade begins in January and will bring together scientists and stakeholders from many sectors to generate scientific knowledge needed for informing policies to support a resilient, and sustainable ocean.

"I have always been impressed with Schmidt Ocean Institute's achievements in oceanography. Now is the time to address ocean issues and we can only do this together," said Vladimir Ryabinin, IOC-UNESCO Executive Secretary. "Through the Decade, the IOC is trying to offer philanthropies an impressive and coherent program of work, and this is a historic transformation to upscale the important work they are doing."

Schmidt Ocean Institute's contribution to the Ocean Decade will focus on advancing ocean technologies, marine research and data opportunities, communication and outreach, and enhancing ocean literacy. In February, Schmidt Ocean Institute will also host a two-day virtual symposium to showcase the on-going impacts of past expeditions across the globe and highlight future initiatives on technology and ocean research and exploration.

"We look forward to working together with all of the Decade partners to increase visibility into the global ocean and help to ignite a passion for the ocean sciences," said Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute. "We are challenging how ocean research is conducted, working to make it more inclusive for the global marine science community, more consequential for governments and industry, and more compelling for the public."

"Schmidt Ocean Institute is proud to be a partner of the UN Ocean Decade, working alongside the UN and the IOC to help characterize and transform ocean research on an international scale," said Dr. Jyotika Virmani, Executive Director of Schmidt Ocean Institute. "We are committed to improving our understanding and health of the ocean through robust scientific research and technology."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Google has launched Macro Converter for Sheets, a Google Workspace add-on that makes it easier to convert MicrosoftExcel files that have Visual Basic for Applications VBA code to Google Sheets files and Apps Script.While many organizations ...

Shimla's horse owners facing economic hardships due to lack of tourists amid pandemic

The business of horse owners in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla has been badly hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while they still hope for the tourists to arrive after recent snowfall in the region. This year has been really tough for all of us due ...

NEWS SCHEDULE

National News Schedule for Friday, Dec 11 -Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -PM to speak at Bharati festival-Developments related to farmers protest-COVID-19 vaccine updates -Political briefings NCR -Farmers protest updates-Delhi BJPs protests ...

Telangana adds 612 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths push toll to

1,485 Hyderabad, Dec 11 PTI Telangana reported 612 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.76 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,485, the state government said on Friday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020