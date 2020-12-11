IOC-UNESCO teams up with philanthropic organization to solve ocean sustainability issues

The Ocean Decade begins in January and will bring together scientists and stakeholders from many sectors to generate scientific knowledge needed for informing policies to support a resilient, and sustainable ocean.

"I have always been impressed with Schmidt Ocean Institute's achievements in oceanography. Now is the time to address ocean issues and we can only do this together," said Vladimir Ryabinin, IOC-UNESCO Executive Secretary. "Through the Decade, the IOC is trying to offer philanthropies an impressive and coherent program of work, and this is a historic transformation to upscale the important work they are doing."

Schmidt Ocean Institute's contribution to the Ocean Decade will focus on advancing ocean technologies, marine research and data opportunities, communication and outreach, and enhancing ocean literacy. In February, Schmidt Ocean Institute will also host a two-day virtual symposium to showcase the on-going impacts of past expeditions across the globe and highlight future initiatives on technology and ocean research and exploration.

"We look forward to working together with all of the Decade partners to increase visibility into the global ocean and help to ignite a passion for the ocean sciences," said Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute. "We are challenging how ocean research is conducted, working to make it more inclusive for the global marine science community, more consequential for governments and industry, and more compelling for the public."

"Schmidt Ocean Institute is proud to be a partner of the UN Ocean Decade, working alongside the UN and the IOC to help characterize and transform ocean research on an international scale," said Dr. Jyotika Virmani, Executive Director of Schmidt Ocean Institute. "We are committed to improving our understanding and health of the ocean through robust scientific research and technology."