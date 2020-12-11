Left Menu
Climate deal puts EU on clear path to climate neutrality in 2050 - von der Leyen

The deal reached by European Union leaders in the early hours of Friday to cut net emissions at least 55% by 2030 is a step for the bloc towards having zero net emissions in 2050, the head of the European Commission said.

"Today's agreement puts us on a clear path to climate neutrality in 2050," Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after the deal was reached.

She said the agreement gives certainty to investors and "will be our growth strategy."

