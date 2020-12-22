Have to ensure animals live in safe habitats: PM Modi on rise in leopard population

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:44 IST
Lauding the increase in leopard population in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that these efforts have to be kept up to ensure our animals live in safe habitats

He was reacting to Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar's tweet about the report, Status of Leopards in India 2018, which said that India now has 12,852 leopards, a more than 60 per cent increase in their population in four years since the previous estimate was conducted in 2014

The prime minister said in a tweet, ''Great news! After lions and tigers, the leopard population increases. Congratulations to all those who are working towards animal conservation. We have to keep up these efforts and ensure our animals live in safe habitats.'' Releasing the report on Monday, Javadekar said the rise in leopard population following similar reports on tigers and lions shows that the country is protecting its ecology and biodiversity well.PTI KR DVDV

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

