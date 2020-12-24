Left Menu
As Odisha reels under cold wave conditions with the mercury level plummeting to 4.5 degrees celsius at Phulbani on Thursday, the weatherman forecast continuance of similar weather till New Years Day. There is no big change in the minimum temperature during the next three-four days in the state, the India Meteorological Department said in its forecast.The tempreature will be below normal by 3-4 degrees celsius over the districts in the interior region of the state and by 2-3 degrees celsius over the districts of coastal Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:27 IST
Odisha reels under intense cold, to continue till New Year's Day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The tempreature will be below normal by 3-4 degrees celsius over the districts in the interior region of the state and by 2-3 degrees celsius over the districts of coastal Odisha.

The tempreature will be below normal by 3-4 degrees celsius over the districts in the interior region of the state and by 2-3 degrees celsius over the districts of coastal Odisha. As many as 10 places including Phulbani recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees celsius. They are Angul (6 degrees celsius), Daringbadi (8), Koraput (8.6), Jharsuguda (8.8), Sundargarh (9.5), Balangir (9.5), Boudh (9.5), Sonepur (9.8) and Keonjhar (9.9).

Severe cold wave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the district of Angul of north interior Odisha, the IMD said adding dry weather prevailed in different districts. The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 12 degrees and 13.8 degrees celsius respectively, the local met office said.

The highest maximum temperature of 29 degree celsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 4.5 degree celsius was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha, it said. Shallow to moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over Cuttack, Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj districts.

Though there has been slight change in the minimum temperatures at one or two places in the districts of north interior Odisha, the IMD said that there is no large change at most places over the districts. The minimum temperature remained below normal in most of the places, it said.

