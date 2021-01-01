UP CM Adityanath lays foundation stone of Light House Project in Lucknow

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government has managed to provide houses to the urban poor, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and exuded confidence that the Light House Project would prove to be a milestone in this direction.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government has managed to provide houses to the urban poor, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and exuded confidence that the Light House Project would prove to be a milestone in this direction. Adityanath was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of a Light House Project, which was launched online by the prime minister in six states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Houses being built under this project will take less time to complete and will be resilient, affordable and comfortable, and modern construction practices from countries like France, Germany and Canada will be put into use, Modi said during the launch. Extending New Year greetings, the chief minister said so far 17.58 lakh houses have been allotted under the Housing for All scheme, of which 6.15 lakh have been completed and provided to poor families. Construction work was going on for 10.80 lakh houses, he added. Adityanath asserted that the Light House Project will prove to be a milestone in providing sustainable, environment-friendly and disaster-resistant houses to the homeless in a time-bound manner.

According to an official statement, under the Light House Project to come up at a cost of Rs 131 crores in Avadh Vihar Yojan in Lucknow, 1,040 urban poor will get flats of 415 sq ft area. The actual cost of each flat will be Rs 12.59 lakh, of which Rs 7.83 will be given as grant by the Central and the state governments. The remaining will have to be borne by the allottee belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS), it said.

The allotment of the houses will be done as per the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban, and an open lottery will be conducted through the District Urban Development Authority, the statement said, adding that these flats will be provided in a year's time..

