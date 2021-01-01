Left Menu
Global tech houses in TN will be given to poor: CM Palaniswami

The construction of 1,152 houses here under the Light House Projects, Global Housing Technology Challenge-India is set to be completed within 15 months and would be allotted to the urban poor, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (ANI file photograph) Image Credit: ANI

The construction of 1,152 houses here under the Light House Projects, Global Housing Technology Challenge-India is set to be completed within 15 months and would be allotted to the urban poor, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday. The disaster-proof tenements, that come with eco- friendly features suitable for diverse climatic conditions would be allotted to urban poor, families living on the banks of waterways and other objectionable lands here, he said taking part virtually in the foundation stone laying function for the initiative.

From Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of LHPs under the GHTC-India at six sites spread across six states including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura. The project is aimed at building houses in multiple cities of the country in 12 months. Palaniswami said the Centre has sanctioned construction of 1,152 tenements with an area of 413 sq ft at Perumbakkam here at a cost of Rs 116.27 crore.

Under the LHPs-GHTC-India plan, tenements shall have amenities like a fair price shop, two Anganwadi centres, a library, a milk booth and six shops. ''The project will also have a sewage treatment plant and an electrical sub-station,'' he said adding the work would be completed within 15 months.

The state government was pleased to partner with the Central government in such initiatives and projects, he said. Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in the country where 48.45 per cent of the total population lived in urban areas and 14.63 lakh families among them in slums.

To address the housing needs of urban slum families, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had unveiled TN Vision 2023, which envisages slum-free cities in the state by 2023, he recalled. Palaniswami also mentioned his recent announcement of additional sanction of Rs 70,000 by the state government for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin scheme.

Under the PMAY (Urban), sanction has been accorded for construction of 1,62,720 (multi-storied) tenements and 3,42,769 individual houses at a total cost of Rs 27,000 crore, he said.

