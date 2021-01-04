Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sun Pharma commences Phase 2 clinical trial for psoriasis drug

Sun Pharma on Monday said it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for a product being developed to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:59 IST
Sun Pharma commences Phase 2 clinical trial for psoriasis drug

Sun Pharma on Monday said it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for a product being developed to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The Phase 2 study is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy and safety of SCD-044 (novel molecule) in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a statement.

The study will enrol around 240 subjects and topline results are expected in 2022, it added. SCD-044 is also being evaluated in other autoimmune disorders and Phase 2 studies for other indications like atopic dermatitis, are also expected to be initiated soon, the Mumbai-based drug major said.

In May last year, Sun Pharma entered into a worldwide in-licensing agreement with Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC) for the development and commercialisation of SCD-044..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covaxin is 200% safe, says Bharat Biotech Chairman

Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech against COVID-19 in collaboration with ICMR, is 200 per cent safe, companys Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella has said and noted that it has shown less than 10 per cen...

South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, Seoul demands release

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters, Iranian media said on Monday, at a time of tension between Tehran and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen at South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions. Seoul c...

Mainz hires former Denmark defender Svensson as coach

Mainz hired former Denmark defender Bo Svensson as coach on Monday as it battles against relegation from the Bundesliga. Svensson played for Mainz from 2007-14 under coaches including Jrgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. He then joined the coachi...

Six UK returnees to Kerala test positive for new strain

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 PTI Six UK returnees from Kerala have tested positive for the new strain of the virus, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Monday. Six people who recently returned from the UK have tested positive for the new stra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021