J-K admin signs MoU with NBCC to set up IT towers in Jammu, Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NBCC to set up IT towers in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, officials said. The MoU was signed between top officials of the NBCC and the J-K IT Infrastructure Development Company in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for establishing the two IT towers at a cost of Rs 50 crore each, they said.

Sinha set a deadline of 15 months and 17 months for completion of the towers at Jammu and Srinagar, respectively, the officials said. J-K administration is also undertaking development of 20 rural BPOs with plug and play infrastructure, one each in every district. These facilities will be available to local businesses and entrepreneurs on rental basis and will help give impetus to local startups and generate local employment, they said.

The administration has also launched the J-K Startup policy to encourage startups and innovation in the UT, the officials said. Sinha said the development of IT infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir would go a long way in creating a conducive environment for startups, economic growth and creation of employment opportunities.

The UT administration is working with a vision to promote the latest scientific and technology-driven innovations to make J-K self-reliant, he said..