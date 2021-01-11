Left Menu
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:59 IST
3.1 magnitude quake hits Nepal capital
A mild 3.1 magnitude quake hit Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Monday.

The quake was felt around 2.30 pm with the epicentre located in Kuleshwor, on the outskirts of the capital, according to the National Seismological Department.

The tremor was felt across Kathmandu valley. However, no damage was reported in the incident so far.

The seismological department said the tremor was an aftershock of the 2015 earthquake in which over 9,000 people were killed.

