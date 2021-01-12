Over 70 birds found dead in Kanpur amid avian influenza

Amid an avian influenza scare in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 74 birds, including 51 crows and nine pigeons, were found dead in the last 24 hours in Kanpur.

These deaths were reported from urban and suburban pockets of the city, according to officials.

As many as 74 birds were found dead in 13 different areas of Kanpur, including Chunniganj, Fazalganj, Seesamau, Latouch Road, Kalyanpur, KDA Colony, Bilhaur and Choubepur, District Forest Officer (DFO), Kanpur, Arvind Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Five rapid response teams, which were constituted in the wake of teh bird flu scare, visited the spots, collected samples and disposed carcasses in a scientific manner, he said.

So far, 81 samples, including serum samples, of poultry birds have been collected from various places and sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for serologic and virological testing , the DFO said.

Carcasses of four crows and two pigeons have been sent to Bhopal for testing in a scientific manner through special mail, he said, adding that these were found dead in Fazalganj, Sisamau, Kalyanpur and KDA Colony.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal is also one of the labs in the country where samples are being tested. During the winter season, several species of migratory birds come to the lake area of the Kanpur zoo, a zoo official said.

He said that around 500 bird species, including the Janghil, Black-winged Stilt and Ibis, have arrived at the zoo.

On Monday, a team reached the lake, took samples of bird feces and sent them to IVRI for testing. The zoo administration has put teams around the four towers (where migratory birds sit) for monitoring.

