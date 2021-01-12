Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 70 birds found dead in Kanpur amid avian influenza

During the winter season, several species of migratory birds come to the lake area of the Kanpur zoo, a zoo official said.He said that around 500 bird species, including the Janghil, Black-winged Stilt and Ibis, have arrived at the zoo.On Monday, a team reached the lake, took samples of bird feces and sent them to IVRI for testing.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:19 IST
Over 70 birds found dead in Kanpur amid avian influenza
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid an avian influenza scare in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 74 birds, including 51 crows and nine pigeons, were found dead in the last 24 hours in Kanpur.

These deaths were reported from urban and suburban pockets of the city, according to officials.

As many as 74 birds were found dead in 13 different areas of Kanpur, including Chunniganj, Fazalganj, Seesamau, Latouch Road, Kalyanpur, KDA Colony, Bilhaur and Choubepur, District Forest Officer (DFO), Kanpur, Arvind Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Five rapid response teams, which were constituted in the wake of teh bird flu scare, visited the spots, collected samples and disposed carcasses in a scientific manner, he said.

So far, 81 samples, including serum samples, of poultry birds have been collected from various places and sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for serologic and virological testing , the DFO said.

Carcasses of four crows and two pigeons have been sent to Bhopal for testing in a scientific manner through special mail, he said, adding that these were found dead in Fazalganj, Sisamau, Kalyanpur and KDA Colony.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal is also one of the labs in the country where samples are being tested. During the winter season, several species of migratory birds come to the lake area of the Kanpur zoo, a zoo official said.

He said that around 500 bird species, including the Janghil, Black-winged Stilt and Ibis, have arrived at the zoo.

On Monday, a team reached the lake, took samples of bird feces and sent them to IVRI for testing. The zoo administration has put teams around the four towers (where migratory birds sit) for monitoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ireland finds 'appalling' death rate among infants at Church-run homes

Thousands of infants died in Irish homes for unmarried mothers and their offspring run by the Catholic Church from the 1920s to the 1990s, an inquiry found on Tuesday, an appalling mortality rate that reflected brutal living conditions. The...

Maha bird flu: 4,000 birds culled in Latur, ops on in Parbhani

The process to cullbirds in Murumba village in Parbhani district and in twovillages in Latur district, both in Marathwada region ofMaharashtra, began on Tuesday, officials said.In Murumba village, 5,550 birds will be culled tillWednesday wh...

U.S. courts block execution of only woman on federal death row

A federal judge in Indiana blocked Tuesdays scheduled execution of convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row in the United States, to allow a hearing on whether she is too mentally ill to be put to death. It is...

Third U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

A third Democratic U.S. lawmaker announced a positive test for COVID-19 after being locked down for hours with other colleagues, including Republicans who did not wear face masks, to avoid the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol. The exposur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021