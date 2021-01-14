Eight killed in two road accidents in Pak: Police

At least eight people, including five women, were killed in two different road accidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

In the first accident, five women died while four others, including two children, were injured when the tri-wheeler they were travelling in fell into the gorge after one of its tyres burst. In another accident, three bike riders were killed when their bike was hit by a truck in Haripur district of the KPK Province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)