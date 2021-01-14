Left Menu
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:43 IST
Teenager dies of suspected Carbon Monoxide poisoning, three of family taken ill: Police

A 14-year-old boy died of suspected Carbon Monoxide poisoning in his sleep, while his parents and a sister were found unconscious in their home at Muradnagar town of Ghaziabad district on Thursday, officials said.

As the family did not wake up till late in the morning and nobody responded to the doorbells, the neighbours informed the police which rushed to the spot and entered the house after breaking open the door, Rural SP Rural Iraj Raja said.

On entering the room, all four family members, identified as Rampal 35, his wife Anita, 32, son Kunal, 14 and daughter Shagun, 8, were found lying unconscious in the smoke-filled room with no ventilation, he said.

The four were rushed from their house in Ukhlarsi area to a hospital, where the boy died during the treatment, the rural SP added.

Following the boy’s death, a post-mortem was conducted and his viscera preserved, SP Raja added.

Doctors at the hospital said the death seemed to have been caused by Carbon Monoxide poisoning as the room in which the four were found unconscious, an ‘angithi” (fire pot) with burnt coal was found.

The ten feet by ten feet room too was packed from all sides with no window for any ventilation, they said.

The family also appeared to be suffering from some respiratory disease as some medicines and doctor’s prescriptions related to the ailment were also found in the room, they said.

The forensic team that visited the house has also lifted some food samples from the house to ascertain if the victims consumed any poisonous food last night, SP Raja said.

Investigations are still on and no case has been registered, Raja said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

