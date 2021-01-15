Left Menu
People News Roundup: Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine; Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81 and more

His death comes eight months after Horn died due to COVID-19 on May 8, 2020. Horn was 75.

People News Roundup: Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine; Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81 and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine: Vatican

Both Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on Thursday. The 84-year-old pope and the 93-year-old former pope, got their jabs as part of a Vatican vaccination program that began on Wednesday.

Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher, who worked with Roy Horn to create the famous animal training and magic duo of Siegfried & Roy, has died, according to the Associated Press and German outlets. He was 81. Fischbacher died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His death comes eight months after Horn died due to COVID-19 on May 8, 2020. Horn was 75.

