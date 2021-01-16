Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study suggests walking could help reduce work related stress

A new study has found that working people who regularly take walks in forests or green spaces may have higher stress-coping abilities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 23:02 IST
Study suggests walking could help reduce work related stress
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study has found that working people who regularly take walks in forests or green spaces may have higher stress-coping abilities. Researchers from the University of Tsukuba examined the relationship between a 'sense of coherence' (a quality indicative of stress-coping ability) and the frequency of walking in forests or green spaces to find easy coping devices for workplace stress.

Work causes so much stress that it's become a global public health issue. Stress's impact on mental and physical health can also hurt productivity and result in economic loss. The findings suggest the benefits of walking in urban green spaces or in forests to help with stress management. Forest/green spacewalking at least once a week was found to correlate with those with a stronger sense of coherence. In a study published in Public Health in Practice, researchers led by Professor Shinichiro Sasahara at the University of Tsukuba analyzed workers' "sense of coherence" (SOC) scores, demographic attributes, and their forest/green space walking habits.

SOC comprises the triad of meaningfulness (finding a sense of meaning in life), comprehensibility (recognizing and understanding stress), and manageability (feeling equipped to deal with stress). Studies have found factors such as higher education and being married can strengthen SOC, while smoking and not exercising can weaken it. People with strong SOC also have greater resilience to stress. The study used survey data on more than 6,000 Japanese workers between 20 and 60 years old. It found stronger SOC among people who regularly took walks in forests or green spaces. "SOC indicates mental capacities for realizing and dealing with stress. With workplace stress as a focal issue, there's a clear benefit in identifying everyday activities that raise SOC. It seems we may have found one." Professor Sasahara said.

People find comfort in nature, and in countries like Japan urban green spaces are increasing in popularity where nature isn't readily accessible. This means many workers in cities can easily take a walk among the trees. The researchers divided the survey respondents into four groups based on their frequency of forest/green spacewalking. Then, they compared their walking activity against attributes such as age, income, and marital status, and with the respondents' SOC scores, which were grouped as weak, middle, and strong.

Those with strong SOC showed a significant correlation with both forest and green spacewalking at least once a week. This key finding implies the greater benefits of urban greening -- not just environmental, but also socioeconomic. "Our study suggests that taking a walk at least once a week in a forest or green space can help people have stronger SOC. Forest/green spacewalking is a simple activity that needs no special equipment or training. It could be a very good habit for improving mental health and managing stress," explained Professor Sasahara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsals

The route for the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2021, which will be held on January 17, 18, 20, and 21 on Rajpath, will be from Vijay Chowk till C Hexagon, crossing on Raj Path, India Gate, informed Joint Commissioner of Traffic Po...

74 pc of beneficiaries get COVID-19 vaccine shots on first day in Rajasthan

Nearly 74 per cent of beneficiaries registered in Rajasthan for the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign have received their shots on Saturday, official data showed.Against a set target of 16,613 health workers, 12,258 health work...

Apple reportedly working on prototype foldable iPhone screens

American multinational technology company, Apple has reportedly started work on a foldable phone, for which it has begun prototyping foldable screens. Though a final device might be a faraway reality, Apple is working on just the display fo...

124 healthcare personnel administered COVID-19 vaccine at railway hospitals in Delhi, Jabalpur

The Indian Railways participated in the worlds largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 at its hospitals in New Delhi and Jabalpur on Saturday, with 124 doctors and paramedics getting their first vaccine shots, according to a statement is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021