Work underway on over 1,000 km metro network in 27 cities: PM

In the last six years, over 450 kmof metro network became operational, Modi said.The Ahmedabad and Surat metro projects are expected toprovide an environment friendly Mass Rapid Transit System tothese cities.The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 kmlong with two corridors.

Work underway on over 1,000 km metro network in 27 cities: PM
Work is in progress on over1,000 km long metro rail network in 27 cities in India, PrimeMinister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

He was speaking after performing the ground breakingceremony of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II andSurat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing.

''There was a time when there was no modern thinkingand policy on metro in our country. The result was that therewas a different (type of) metro in each city,'' Modi said.

Stating that the metro network in Ahmedabad and Suratwill further strengthen the connectivity in the two majorbusiness centres of the country, Modi said the government isdeveloping an integrated urban transport system.

The difference between the approach of his governmentand the previous governments is the (pace of) expansion of themetro rail network across the country, he said.

''Before 2014, only 225 km of metro line becameoperational in 10-12 yrs. In the last six years, over 450 kmof metro network became operational,'' Modi said.

The Ahmedabad and Surat metro projects are expected toprovide an environment friendly Mass Rapid Transit System tothese cities.

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 kmlong with two corridors. While corridor-1 is 22.8 km long andis from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, corridor-2 is 5.4 kmlong and is from GNLU to GIFT-City. The total completion costof the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crore, an official said.

The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long andcomprises two corridors. While corridor-1 is 21.61 km long andis from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 km longand is from Bhesan to Saroli. The completion cost of theproject Rs 12,020 crore.

