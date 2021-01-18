Immuneel Therapeutics opens integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru
Immuneel Therapeutics on Monday inaugurated its integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru to increase access to life-saving cell and gene therapies for cancer patients in India.
Located in Narayana Hrudayalaya Health City, the integrated facility includes Laboratories for quality and research and development, and cGMP-compliant manufacturing suites.
''The inauguration of this fully integrated facility is a proud milestone for Immuneel Therapeutics and for India as we bring a breakthrough innovation like CART therapy to cancer patients in India,'' Biocon Executive Chairperson and Immuneel Co-founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said.
Immuneel is focussed on delivering cutting edge, high-quality CAR T therapy, and the whole concept was of locating it within a hospital because they felt that this is going to be a differentiator in terms of what other companies have done and have realised the importance of being within a hospital environment, she added.
Speaking at the facility's inauguration, she said another critical aspect of this particular venture was that it had to be very close to a bone marrow transplant unit, and that unit is just one floor below this facility.
''Novel Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) Ts are going to be making a huge difference to cancer therapy as we move along,'' Mazumdar Shaw said, adding that she is very keen that Immuneel plays a very key role in capability building and capacity building.
Addressing the event virtually, Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup said: ''It is a significant milestone for India to have an integrated facility. That develops advanced technologies and delivers cutting edge therapies." Immuneel's mission of providing affordable, high-quality therapy fulfills the ambitions of the Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme towards a self-reliant nation that also serves the world, she added.
On occasion, Narayana Health Chairman Devi Shetty said: ''In the end only one thing matters, that is the precious lives which are saved. It is all about saving lives...''.