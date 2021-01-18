Left Menu
Immuneel Therapeutics opens integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru

On occasion, Narayana Health Chairman Devi Shetty said In the end only one thing matters, that is the precious lives which are saved.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:57 IST
Immuneel Therapeutics on Monday inaugurated its integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru to increase access to life-saving cell and gene therapies for cancer patients in India.

Located in Narayana Hrudayalaya Health City, the integrated facility includes Laboratories for quality and research and development, and cGMP-compliant manufacturing suites.

''The inauguration of this fully integrated facility is a proud milestone for Immuneel Therapeutics and for India as we bring a breakthrough innovation like CART therapy to cancer patients in India,'' Biocon Executive Chairperson and Immuneel Co-founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said.

Immuneel is focussed on delivering cutting edge, high-quality CAR T therapy, and the whole concept was of locating it within a hospital because they felt that this is going to be a differentiator in terms of what other companies have done and have realised the importance of being within a hospital environment, she added.

Speaking at the facility's inauguration, she said another critical aspect of this particular venture was that it had to be very close to a bone marrow transplant unit, and that unit is just one floor below this facility.

''Novel Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) Ts are going to be making a huge difference to cancer therapy as we move along,'' Mazumdar Shaw said, adding that she is very keen that Immuneel plays a very key role in capability building and capacity building.

Addressing the event virtually, Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup said: ''It is a significant milestone for India to have an integrated facility. That develops advanced technologies and delivers cutting edge therapies." Immuneel's mission of providing affordable, high-quality therapy fulfills the ambitions of the Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme towards a self-reliant nation that also serves the world, she added.

On occasion, Narayana Health Chairman Devi Shetty said: ''In the end only one thing matters, that is the precious lives which are saved. It is all about saving lives...''.

