EDMC panel rejects new taxes proposed in budget

EDMC panel rejects new taxes proposed in budgetPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 00:20 IST
The Standing Committee of the cash-strapped East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday rejected the three new taxes, including a professional tax and a betterment tax, proposed in its annual budget to augment its revenue.
Additional Commissioner Alka R Sharma had presented the budget in December in which an education cess of five per cent of property tax had also been proposed.
The Standing Committee of the EDMC in a special meeting held on Monday rejected all hikes in taxes and levying of new taxes, the civic body said in a statement.
The EDMC always works for the welfare of people, it said.
The EDMC had earlier said a ''professional tax at Rs 100 per month for those earning more than Rs 5 lakh a year; and Rs 200 per month for those earning more than Rs 10 lakh per month,'' had been proposed in the budget.
A betterment tax (for enhancement of property value due to public infrastructure development) at 15 per cent of property tax had also been proposed.
A total revenue of Rs 50 crore was expected from these new taxes, it had said.
