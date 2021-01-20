Left Menu
Bird flu: Over 5.9k birds died in Rajasthan so far

A total of 5,912 birds have died in Rajasthan so far from avian influenza while 17 districts of the state are affected by the infection.Out of 267 samples from 27 districts, 67 samples have been detected with the infection, according to the Animal Husbandry Department.The report stated that 93 crows, eight pigeons, 21 peacocks and 31 other birds died on Wednesday. PTI AGHMB

A total of 5,912 birds have died in Rajasthan so far from avian influenza while 17 districts of the state are affected by the infection.

Out of 267 samples from 27 districts, 67 samples have been detected with the infection, according to the Animal Husbandry Department.

The report stated that 93 crows, eight pigeons, 21 peacocks and 31 other birds died on Wednesday. Since December 25, 5,912 birds have died in the state. These include 4,172 crows, 323 peacocks, 464 pigeons and 953 other birds.

Department officials said no migratory bird had died due to bird flu, while uncommon deaths of 59 poultry birds have been reported in the state so far, including five in Jaisalmer, 17 in Kota, 33 in Bundi and four in Jaipur during the period. PTI AGHMB

