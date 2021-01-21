Left Menu
Development News Edition

Croats caught between fear and funding woes after 2020 earthquakes

Croats are having to get used to continuing aftershocks and are facing problems in funding the reconstruction of their homes. Dragica Vrataric had not managed to fully repair her damaged flat in central Zagreb from the first quake when the second one made the situation even more desperate.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:59 IST
Croats caught between fear and funding woes after 2020 earthquakes

Besides fighting COVID-19, Croats learnt last year how nature could show its brutal face as two devastating earthquakes left them struggling to repair their homes and living in fear of further shakes.

In March, one person was killed in a 5.3 magnitude quake that rattled Zagreb. Seven people lost their lives in a 6.4 magnitude quake that hit Croatia in December with the epicentre some 50 km (30 miles) southeast of the capital. The earthquakes caused huge material damage that is still being assessed. Croats are having to get used to continuing aftershocks and are facing problems in funding the reconstruction of their homes.

Dragica Vrataric had not managed to fully repair her damaged flat in central Zagreb from the first quake when the second one made the situation even more desperate. The authorities have promised help, but the complex bureaucratic procedures to get financing to repair the roof and chimneys left her building without a gas supply, heating and hot water for almost a year. The cold weather that hit Croatia this month have not helped.

"It is all very stressful. We must participate in financing repair works with 20%, but there is an excessive paperwork to get funds. Now even a smaller earthquake could cause further damage. We cannot wait for so long," she said. As seismologists warn the aftershocks could be felt for months, a key problem is that many houses are too old.

"We must focus on building earthquake-resistant structures as a preventive measure. Most of our cities and villages have buildings whose construction is not like that," said Kresimir Kuk from the state seismological institute. Funding is not the only problem which holds back the pace of reconstruction. Relative poverty in comparison with more affluent European Union peers and lack of knowledge about financial matters mean that too many buildings are not insured against earthquake damage.

About 90% of Croats live in the property they own, but less than 25% have earthquake insurance. "A demand for such insurance after the March earthquake has risen, but not to an extent we would have expected. Financial and insurance literacy need improving," said Lukas Oliver Pavic from Allianz, a leading insurer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JSPL posts consolidated profit at Rs 2,432 crore in Dec quarter

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL said on Thursday it continues to benefit from improving operating and financial leverage with consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,432 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 versus loss of Rs 257 crore in ...

This Republic Day, shop the latest smartphones on the EMI Store and get Rs. 5000 cashback

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Shop online on No Cost EMIs and enjoy a cash-free shopping experience on the EMI Store Get doorstep delivery of the phone within 24-hours Shop the latest Xiaomi phones at attractive EMIs and zero down payme...

Institutional investment in real estate down 7 pc at USD 5.03 bn in 2020

Institutional investment in the Indian real estate fell 7 per cent in 2020 at USD 5.03 billion due to an adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to JLL India.Investments stood at USD 5.43 billion during the 2019 calendar year.Ins...

Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that China has agreed to provide half a million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 free of cost to Pakistan by January 31.They have said send your aircraft and airlift th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021