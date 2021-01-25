Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy to take legal action on COVID vaccine delays to get doses

Italy will take legal action and step up pressure in Brussels against Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca over delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines with a view to securing agreed supplies, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-01-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 01:16 IST
Italy to take legal action on COVID vaccine delays to get doses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy will take legal action and step up pressure in Brussels against Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca over delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines with a view to securing agreed supplies, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday. The aim was to get the companies to meet the vaccine volumes they had promised and not to seek compensation, Di Maio said on RAI state television.

"This is a European contract that Pfizer and AstraZeneca are not respecting and so for this reason we will take legal action... We are working so our vaccine plan programme does not change," he said. Pfizer said last week it was temporarily slowing supplies to Europe to make manufacturing changes that would boost output. On Friday, AstraZeneca said initial deliveries to the region will fall short because of a production problem.

Asked why he thought the pharmaceutical companies had been forced to announce reductions, Di Maio said he believed they had simply bitten off more than they could chew. "We are activating all channels so the EU Commission does all it can to make these gentlemen respect their contracts," he said.

No one was immediately available to comment at Pfizer in Italy. AstraZeneca did not immediately reply to an email and voice message. Also on Sunday European Council President Charles Michel said the EU would use legal means to ensure pharmaceutical companies respect supply contracts for COVID-19 vaccines.

"We plan to make the pharmaceutical companies respect the contracts they have signed ... by using the legal means at our disposal," Michel said on Europe 1 radio. Sky Italia TV cited Pfizer on Sunday as saying the cuts, to the number of vials delivered and not the number of doses, had been due to work to increase capacity at a Belgian plant.

Supplies would return to normal as of next week, Sky cited Pfizer as saying. On Saturday Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the delays in vaccine supplies were "unacceptable" and amounted to a serious breach of contractual obligations, adding that Italy would use all available legal tools.

Speaking on Italian TV on Sunday Italy's Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said the cut in supplies announced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca would put back vaccination of the over-80s in Italy by about four weeks and the rest of the population by about 6-8 weeks. "This kind of delay affects the whole of Europe and a good part of the world but I am confident the delay can be made up for further down the road," he said.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus last March and has registered 85,461 deaths so far, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

Luminous aims Rs 6,000-cr turnover by FY25, to invest Rs 500 cr over next 3 yrs for expansion

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi sovereign fund to double assets in next five years to $1.07 trln - Crown Prince

Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund plans to double its assets to 4 trillion riyals 1.07 trillion by 2025, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday, a move that would make it one of the worlds biggest sovereign wealth funds. The fund woul...

'Get out Bolsonaro!' say ex-supporters in Brazil as COVID-19, vaccines weigh

Meggy Fernandes voted for Jair Bolsonaro in Brazils 2018 presidential election, attracted by the far-right former army captains promise to shake up a hidebound political establishment mired in endless graft scandals.But after watching him j...

Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot

Portugals centre-right President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa won a second term on Sunday, exit polls showed, in an election marked by strict health and safety rules as the country battles a crippling third wave of coronavirus contagion. Polls b...

Biden speaks with France's Macron, seeks to strengthen ties

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties, the White House said, as Biden made the traditional ally one of the first countries contacted during his ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021